Flood emergency response activated in Yangtze River basin

Xinhua) 11:01, June 19, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone on June 14, 2022 shows rescuers evacuating stranded people in flood water in Ruijin City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua)

WUHAN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources has launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control starting Saturday noon to cope with rain-triggered flooding in China's longest river, the Yangtze.

Since 8 a.m. Friday, torrential rains have been hitting parts of Poyang Lake and Ganjiang River, triggering warning water levels at some stations in the Yangtze River basin.

Meteorologists said heavy rains are forecast to continue battering some river systems and main streams of the Yangtze till Monday, bringing a high risk of mountain torrents and small and medium-sized floods.

The Changjiang Water Resources Commission has notified the provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, and Jiangsu in central and eastern China to make every flood prevention and emergency response effort to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I representing the most severe response.

