Sunset at the Jiangxinzhou Yangtze River Bridge
(People's Daily App) 14:13, July 04, 2022
Sunset is simply beautiful to behold. A tint of orange flares up in the sapphire sky and makes for a soothing moment for sunset lovers in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province.
