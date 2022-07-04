Sunset at the Jiangxinzhou Yangtze River Bridge

(People's Daily App) 14:13, July 04, 2022

Sunset is simply beautiful to behold. A tint of orange flares up in the sapphire sky and makes for a soothing moment for sunset lovers in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province.

