Senior Chinese official emphasizes protection of Yangtze River
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official on Tuesday underscored the protection of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River in accordance with law.
Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks when addressing a meeting with a law enforcement inspection team.
The team will carry out the inspection of the enforcement of the Yangtze River Protection Law in seven provincial-level regions in the Yangtze River basin from July to September this year. The law, which is China's first legislation on a specific river basin, was put into effect on March 1, 2021.
At the meeting, Wang urged the team to carry out the inspection with solid efforts.
The restoration of ecological environment of the Yangtze River must be given top priority in accordance with the law, added Wang.
Photos
Related Stories
- Flood emergency response activated in Yangtze River basin
- World's tallest transmission towers linked across Yangtze River
- China's Yangtze River Delta sees rise in China-Europe freight train trips
- China launches key river improvement program in Yangtze River Delta
- Yangtze River Delta cities roll out supportive policies for small enterprises
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.