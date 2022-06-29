Senior Chinese official emphasizes protection of Yangtze River

Xinhua) 08:48, June 29, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official on Tuesday underscored the protection of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River in accordance with law.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks when addressing a meeting with a law enforcement inspection team.

The team will carry out the inspection of the enforcement of the Yangtze River Protection Law in seven provincial-level regions in the Yangtze River basin from July to September this year. The law, which is China's first legislation on a specific river basin, was put into effect on March 1, 2021.

At the meeting, Wang urged the team to carry out the inspection with solid efforts.

The restoration of ecological environment of the Yangtze River must be given top priority in accordance with the law, added Wang.

