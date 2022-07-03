China wins 11th diving gold, U.S. women take water polo title in Budapest

Chen Yiwen of China shows up prior to the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Xinhua) -- It was another winning day for the Chinese diving team at the FINA world championships as Chen Yiwen sailed to the women's 3m springboard gold here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old led throughout the final, hitting 366.90 points to win the 11th diving gold for China at the worlds.

Another Chinese diver Chang Yani moved up from fifth place to win the bronze with a flawless last dive which earned her 72 points and a total of 325.85 from five rounds. Canada's Mia Vallee took the silver with 329 points.

The United States won the gold medal of women's water polo after beating hosts Hungary 9-7.

The Hungarian team played nervously and made too many errors for a final, but the 6,000 mostly Hungarian fans at the Hajos swimming arena did not seem to mind and cheered the silver medalists as real heroes.

In the bronze game, the Dutch women beat their Italian opponents 7-5.

Sunday will be the last day of the Budapest swimming worlds. The event will bid farewell with two finals in diving: the women's 3m springboard synchronized and the men's 10m platform. Also on Sunday, Italy will meet Spain in the men's water polo final.

