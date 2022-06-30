Milestone at FINA worlds: China wins 100th diving gold

(People's Daily App) 13:41, June 30, 2022

In the first final on Wednesday, teenage diving pair Quan Hongchan and Bai Yuming dominated in the mixed 3-meter and 10-meter team event for the 100th diving gold for China in the Aquatic FINA World Championships history, and also the fifth gold in as many events this year.

Later on Wednesday Li Yajie bagged China's 101st gold, in women's 1-meter springboard, followed by Lin Shan and Zhu Zifeng securing the 102nd, in the mixed 3-meter synchronized final.

(Produced by Li Peitian and Dong Feng)

