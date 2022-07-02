Five Black women, girls killed per day in U.S. in 2020: The Guardian

Xinhua) 10:20, July 02, 2022

LONDON, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Five Black women and girls were killed every day in the United States in 2020, as a national increase in gun violence during the pandemic took a heavy toll on some of the country's most vulnerable people, The Guardian has reported.

In all, 1,821 Black women and girls were killed in 2020, the report said on Thursday.

This figure represents an additional 461 women and girls who were murdered in 2020 compared to 2019 -- more than one additional killing a day.

Black women and girls in the United States are four times more likely to die from violence than white or Hispanic women, while indigenous women and girls face the next-highest risk, according to the report.

In 2020, about 75 percent of Black female homicide victims were killed with a gun, it added.

