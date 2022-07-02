Pessimism about U.S. economy grows: poll

NEW YORK, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Americans are becoming more pessimistic about the economy, more worried about inflation - and now, more anxious about the job market, as well, reported The New York Times (NYT) on Thursday.

Fifty-two percent of American adults say they are worse off financially than they were a year ago, according to a survey conducted for NYT this month by the online research platform Momentive.

"That was up from 41 percent in April, and was by far the highest share in the survey's five years," said the report.

Only 14 percent of Americans said they were better off than a year ago, the worst in the survey's history.

"The dour mood is also reflected in other surveys," said the report, noting that the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment this month hit its lowest level in its 70-year history. Another measure of consumer confidence, from the Conference Board, has also fallen, though less drastically.

