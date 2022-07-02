Graduate founds pen brand in SW China's Guizhou

July 02, 2022

Yuan Jian sorts out finished pens at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. The 27-year-old Yuan Jian is this year's graduate of the Key Laboratory of Advanced Manufacturing Technology of the Ministry of Education at Guizhou University. Yuan founded his own pen brand in 2020. After years of development, the team of Yuan has developed over 20 types of pens. Yuan hopes that he and his team would build an international pen brand in the future. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian draws out the sketch design of a pen at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian assembles a pen at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian checks on a finished pen nib with a magnifying lens at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian (L) works at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian checks on finished pen nibs at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian (R) talks with his colleague on details of pen-making at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian checks on a finished pen body with a magnifying lens at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian assembles a pen at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian assembles a pen at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian walks in a science park of Guizhou University in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian walks out a science park of Guizhou University in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian checks on the humidity indicator for the storage of semi-manufactured pen parts at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian sorts out finished pens at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Yuan Jian sorts out finished pens at his studio in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

