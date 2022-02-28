Man helps villagers live better life through vegetable business

Xinhua) 08:46, February 28, 2022

Song Lianfeng (L) and a worker cover vegetable seedlings with plastic film at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022. Song Lianfeng, 39, is a native of Gaogongzhuang. Local farmers mostly grew greenhouse vegetables, but the costs for purchasing seedlings were high. In 2011, Song saw the market demand and decided to engage in vegetable seedling business.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng (L) arranges trays of vegetable seedlings with a worker at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng carries a tray of vegetable seedlings at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng (L) plants vegetable seedlings with a worker at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng checks the growing condition of vegetable seedlings at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng checks the temperature inside a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng waters the vegetable seedlings at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng (R) packs vegetable seedlings with a worker at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Song Lianfeng (R) arranges trays of vegetable seedlings with a worker at a greenhouse in Gaogongzhuang Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

In order to master the techniques of vegetable seedling raising and planting, Song spent years studying and exploring. With the help of technicians, he was able to solve several technical problems.

In recent years, Song has further expanded his business scale and has driven surrounding villagers to engage in vegetable seedling raising and vegetable planting, providing more than 100 jobs for nearby villagers.

"I grew up in the countryside and have a deep love for agriculture. I hope that more villagers can live a better life through the vegetable business." Song said. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

