China's immigration authority introduces new measures to facilitate production, business activities

Xinhua) 10:06, May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration has introduced a series of new measures aimed at facilitating the production activities and operation of enterprises with foreign business links.

The new measures are expected to help enterprises reduce cost, boost production efficiency, and further explore the international market, said an official with the administration.

To facilitate international transportation of cargo and personnel, the border inspection procedure for international transport workers who frequently enter and exit the country has been simplified. Employees of domestic enterprises participating in important construction projects abroad can now enjoy more convenience in passport application procedures as well as entry and exit.

The measures also include shortening the customs clearance and inspection time for international cargo ships. Vehicles carrying important medical, agricultural, energy and livelihood supplies will receive priority in customs inspections.

The handling of paperwork and visa extension applications of relevant foreign personnel has now been streamlined to help the resumption of business activities.

