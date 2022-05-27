China to help enterprises fend off foreign exchange rate risks
BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have decided to help foreign trade enterprises fend off foreign exchange rate risks amid a volatile international financial market situation.
The country will optimize risk hedging products and services, and further facilitate cross-border payments of the Chinese renminbi (RMB), according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
To satisfy risk management demand, banks are encouraged to craft tailor-made tools and services for enterprises, and improve their foreign exchange derivatives services, the document said.
Efforts will go into facilitating the use of the RMB in cross-border trade settlements and boosting the efficiency of the RMB in cross-border settlements, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China details measures to stabilize, upgrade foreign trade
- S.Korea's dependence on Chinese intermediate goods surges for 10 years: report
- Land-sea train from China to Laos launched with faster clearance
- China's foreign trade sees solid expansion in past decade: official
- China's trade with Belt and Road countries enjoys robust growth
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.