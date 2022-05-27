China details measures to stabilize, upgrade foreign trade

Xinhua) 08:26, May 27, 2022

Photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a container vessel docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China has detailed measures to stabilize and upgrade foreign trade, in an effort to keep the economy and industrial and supply chains stable.

According to a guideline released on Thursday by the State Council, China's cabinet, services for key foreign trade enterprises will be enhanced and measures will be put in place to ensure unimpeded logistics for foreign trade cargos.

Fiscal and financial support for foreign trade enterprises will be strengthened, according to the guideline, while efforts will be made to shore up cross-border e-commerce.

The guideline also noted that online exhibitions should be optimized to help enterprises increase the volume of foreign trade transactions.

A new batch of demonstration zones to promote imports will be fostered, it said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)