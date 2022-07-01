Summer travel rush kicks off across China

Xinhua) 16:29, July 01, 2022

A passenger consults for information at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 1, 2022. China is expected to see 520 million railway trips during the upcoming summer travel rush kicking off on Friday, according to the country's railway operator.

This year's summer travel rush will last for 62 days from July 1 to Aug. 31, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for China's railway system as college students return home and transport demand from family visits and travel soars. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

