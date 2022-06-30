Home>>
China's Guangdong initiates emergency response for Typhoon Chaba
(Xinhua) 20:51, June 30, 2022
GUANGZHOU, June 30 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province launched a Level-IV emergency response at 10 a.m. Thursday for approaching Typhoon Chaba to minimize damage, said the provincial flood control, drought relief and wind prevention headquarters.
Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, formed over the South China Sea at 8 a.m. Thursday, packing winds up to 65 km per hour.
It will move northwestward and approach the coastal areas in Guangdong and Hainan provinces with slowly increased intensity, the Guangdong provincial meteorological department forecast.
Torrential rains will lash parts of Guangdong in the next few days, it added.
China has a four-tier weather warning system, with Level-I being the most severe.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flights cancelled, trains suspended, commuters suggested to stay home… people on high alert as Typhoon In-Fa lands in East China
- China renews blue alert for Typhoon Vamco
- Typhoon Molave leaves 39 dead, 44 missing in Vietnam
- Death toll from Typhoon Goni climbs to 16 in Philippines: disaster management body
- China's island province on alert for Typhoon Swan
- Typhoon death toll in Philippines jumps to 22, another storm approaching
- Ferry services across Qiongzhou Strait partially resume as Typhoon Molave weakens
- 8 dead, 45 missing in landslides in central Vietnam
- Death toll from Typhoon Molave in Philippines climbs to 16
- 7 dead, 46 missing in landslides in central Vietnam province
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.