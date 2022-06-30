China's Guangdong initiates emergency response for Typhoon Chaba

Xinhua) 20:51, June 30, 2022

GUANGZHOU, June 30 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province launched a Level-IV emergency response at 10 a.m. Thursday for approaching Typhoon Chaba to minimize damage, said the provincial flood control, drought relief and wind prevention headquarters.

Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, formed over the South China Sea at 8 a.m. Thursday, packing winds up to 65 km per hour.

It will move northwestward and approach the coastal areas in Guangdong and Hainan provinces with slowly increased intensity, the Guangdong provincial meteorological department forecast.

Torrential rains will lash parts of Guangdong in the next few days, it added.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with Level-I being the most severe.

