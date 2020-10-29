8 dead, 45 missing in landslides in central Vietnam

HANOI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people died and 45 others remain missing in landslides in Vietnam's central Quang Nam province as of Thursday morning, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Two separate landslides occurred in Tra Van and Tra Leng communes in Nam Tra My district of Quang Nam province on Wednesday. So far eight bodies have been recovered from a landslide in Tra Van commune, said the report.

The 45 missing are from Tra Leng commune, the news agency reported, noting that military staff, vehicles and equipment have been mobilized for the rescue work.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday requested the country's National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, military forces and local authorities to coordinate and use any method necessary to quickly rescue victims of the landslides.

Typhoon Molave hit Vietnam's central region on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.