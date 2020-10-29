Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

7 dead, 46 missing in landslides in central Vietnam province

(Xinhua)    09:07, October 29, 2020

HANOI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Two landslides in central Vietnam's Quang Nam province have killed at least seven people as of 11:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

A total of 46 people are still missing due to the landslides, both of which occurred in Nam Tra My district and were triggered by torrential rains brought by the now-devolved typhoon Molave, the news agency reported early Thursday.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the country's National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, among other military and local authorities, to cooperate and use any method necessary to rescue the victims of the two landslides, according to the report.0

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York