Ukraine terminates 2 nuclear safety deals with Russia

Xinhua) 08:49, June 28, 2022

KIEV, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine terminated two agreements with Russia concerning cooperation in the field of nuclear safety, Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom said in a statement on Monday.

Kiev withdrew from the agreement between the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Nuclear Safety of Ukraine and the Federal Nuclear and Radiation Safety Survey of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the sphere of nuclear and radiation safety signed on Sept. 19, 1996.

Meanwhile, the country also scrapped the agreement between the Federal Supervision of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Russia and the State Nuclear Regulatory Committee of Ukraine on the exchange of information and cooperation in the field of safety regulation when using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes signed on Aug. 14, 2002.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)