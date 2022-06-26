Russian-operated tanker to sail to Piraeus after moored off Greek island for days
ATHENS, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian-operated and Iranian-flagged tanker "Lana" was expected to sail in coming hours to Piraeus port after being moored off the island of Evia since mid-April, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Saturday.
Following a legal dispute, the vessel's owners paid their debts to a towage company that had provided services when the vessel faced an engine problem in April and was towed to safety, AMNA reported.
A new certificate of seaworthiness was expected to be issued by the monitoring classification society before Lana can be released, according to the same report.
The vessel which was carrying 104,134 tons of Iranian crude, according to AMNA, had been seized by local authorities following a U.S. judicial request for the confiscation of part of its cargo. A Greek court ruled against the seizure of the oil a few weeks ago.
