Russia summons head of EU Delegation in protest over Kaliningrad transit ban

Xinhua) 09:47, June 22, 2022

MOSCOW, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer on Tuesday to protest against the restrictions on cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian territory, it said in a statement.

The ministry informed Ederer about the "inadmissibility of such actions" and the consequences, adding that such actions violate the legal and political obligations of the EU and will lead to an escalation of tensions.

The ministry demanded the restrictions be lifted immediately, saying retaliation would follow if cargo transit was not restored.

Lithuania announced last week that it would ban the rail transit of goods subject to EU sanctions through its territory to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Lithuanian charge d'affaires and demanded the restrictions be immediately lifted, calling them "provocative" and "openly hostile."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)