Russia calls on Lithuania to "immediately" lift transit ban to Kaliningrad
MOSCOW, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Russia has called on Lithuania to immediately lift its ban on the transit of a large number of goods through its territory to Russia's Kaliningrad region, Russian foreign ministry said Monday.
The ministry summoned the Lithuanian charge d'affaires earlier in the day.
Moscow demanded the imposed restrictions be immediately lifted, calling them "provocative" and "openly hostile."
"If cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian Federation through Lithuania is not fully restored in the near future, Russia reserves the right to take actions to protect its national interests," the ministry said.
Lithuania announced last week to ban the rail transit of goods that are subject to European Union sanctions through its territory to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
