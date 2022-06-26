Home>>
Explosions occur in Ukraine's capital
(Xinhua) 15:42, June 26, 2022
KIEV, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Several explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Sunday morning, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko told The Telegram.
According to the mayor, ambulance crews and rescuers are already on the scene and local residents are being rescued and evacuated.
