EU calls for ceasefire in Ukraine to allow grain exports

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The European Union is insisting on a ceasefire in Ukraine to allow millions of tons of grain to be exported, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

The Ukraine crisis is having serious consequences on hunger in the world, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told the press following a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council with EU foreign ministers.

He rejected Russia's blaming of the situation on the EU sanctions as disinformation.

He noted that during the meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers reviewed the EU's military assistance that Ukraine was receiving and the help from each member state.

"All member countries are involved in these efforts, and we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary. At the same time, we are asking for a ceasefire that may allow food exports," he said.

