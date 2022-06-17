Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: French, German, Italian, Romanian leaders visit Kiev

Xinhua) 09:11, June 17, 2022

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrived in Kiev Thursday for their first visit since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started on Feb. 24.

Before their talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the four leaders visited the town of Irpin outside Kiev.

They are to discuss with Zelensky Ukraine's European integration, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Ukraine's grain exports, according to local media reports.

About 160,000 square km in Ukraine need to be inspected for explosives, said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on Thursday at a media briefing, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"Ukraine is counting on further assistance from the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining," she added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that 121 Australian citizens are indefinitely barred from entering Russia, in response to growing sanctions by Canberra against Russians.

On the blacklist are members of Australia's armed forces, and representatives of the business community and media, the ministry said in a statement.

