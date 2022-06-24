Zelensky welcomes EU decision to grant Ukraine candidate status

Xinhua) 08:51, June 24, 2022

KIEV, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed the decision of the European Council to grant Ukraine candidate status for accession to the European Union (EU).

"Sincerely commend EU leaders' decision at the European Council to grant Ukraine candidate status. It's a unique and historical moment in Ukraine-EU relations," Zelensky tweeted.

He thanked European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of EU member states for supporting Ukraine.

"Ukraine's future is within the EU," Zelensky said.

On Feb. 28, Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.

Von der Leyen gave the EU membership questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kiev in April. The first part of the document was submitted to the EU on April 18, while the second was on May 9.

