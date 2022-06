Sabantui festival celebrated in Russia

Xinhua) 11:00, June 26, 2022

People take part in an arm wrestling game during the Sabantui festival in Vladivostok, Russia, June 25, 2022. Sabantui is a summer festival celebrated by Russia's Bashkir and Tatar ethnic minorities. (Xinhua/Guo Feizhou)

Women dressed in traditional costumes participate the Sabantui festival in Vladivostok, Russia, June 25, 2022. Sabantui is a summer festival celebrated by Russia's Bashkir and Tatar ethnic minorities. (Xinhua/Guo Feizhou)

A girl in traditional costume participates the Sabantui festival in Vladivostok, Russia, June 25, 2022. Sabantui is a summer festival celebrated by Russia's Bashkir and Tatar ethnic minorities. (Xinhua/Guo Feizhou)

