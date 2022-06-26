Chinese FM extends condolences to Afghan acting FM over earthquake

Xinhua) 10:11, June 26, 2022

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday sent a message of condolences to Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi over a recent earthquake disaster.

In his message, Wang said he was shocked to learn that the earthquake, which struck southeast Afghanistan, caused massive casualties.

He expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the wounded.

Wang also expressed his belief that the Afghan people will surely overcome the disaster, and restore normal life and production at an early date.

As a friendly neighbor, China is ready to do its best to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in line with its needs, Wang said.

