Key militant among 8 killed in N. Afghanistan

Xinhua) 15:25, June 12, 2022

KABUL, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Eight insurgents including a key commander of militants have been confirmed dead in northern Takhar province, the Taliban-run administration's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"During a special operation of General Directorate of Intelligence in Police District 4 of Takhar's provincial capital Taluqan city, eight insurgents including key commander Yunus Uzbekistani were killed and their hideout was destroyed on Saturday," Mujahid tweeted.

In the meantime, provincial police spokesman Abdul Mubin Safi has confirmed the incident, saying eight armed opponents were killed and three others injured during operations in Taluqan city on Saturday afternoon.

The official, however, didn't say if there were casualties on security personnel. According to locals, the security forces had also suffered in the operation, but officials have yet to make any comment on the possible casualties of government forces.

