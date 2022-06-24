China-Europe Railway Express (Chongqing) embarks on 10,000th trip

Xinhua) 10:31, June 24, 2022

CHONGQING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- A cargo train, fully loaded with electronic products, mechanical parts and daily necessities, Thursday departed from a railway station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and headed for Germany's Duisburg.

This marked the 10,000th trip made by China-Europe freight trains operated by the China-Europe Railway Express (Chongqing), the first of its kind in China.

The China-Europe Railway Express (Chongqing), launched in March 2011, has witnessed the transportation of over 1,000 types of goods ranging from smart terminals and whole vehicles to auto parts and medicines, with a total value exceeding 400 billion yuan (about 60 billion U.S. dollars).

The China-Europe Railway Express (Chongqing) now operates nearly 40 routes reaching about 100 cities in Asia and Europe.

In 2021, the China-Europe freight train services saw rapid growth amid safe and smooth operation, with the number of trips hitting 15,000 last year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

