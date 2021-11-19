China's Guizhou launches first direct China-Europe freight train service

Xinhua) 09:04, November 19, 2021

The first direct China-Europe freight train linking southwest China's Guizhou Province and Russia's Moscow sets out from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2021. The first direct China-Europe freight train service linking southwest China's Guizhou Province and Russia's Moscow started service Thursday. Loaded with goods including guitars, electronics and ceramics, the inaugural train is expected to arrive in Vorsino, Moscow on Dec. 3, according to Guizhou provincial commerce department. There is no transit stop along the new route and the train will leave China via the land port of Manzhouli on the China-Russia border for its destination. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

GUIYANG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The first direct China-Europe freight train service linking southwest China's Guizhou Province and Russia's Moscow started service Thursday.

Loaded with goods including guitars, electronics and ceramics, the inaugural train is expected to arrive in Vorsino, Moscow on Dec. 3, according to Guizhou provincial commerce department.

There is no transit stop along the new route and the train will leave China via the land port of Manzhouli on the China-Russia border for its destination.

The new route is expected to cut the transportation time to 15 days, compared to 53 days by the sea.

Previously, goods in Guizhou mainly relied on China-Europe freight trains launched by cities including Chongqing, Chengdu and Xi'an to reach European and Central Asian countries.

The inland province plans to launch more China-Europe freight train services to destinations such as Poland and Germany.

