China's top legislator attends symposium of lawmakers

Xinhua) 08:55, June 23, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium of NPC deputies in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu Wednesday urged lawmakers to faithfully represent the will and interests of the people, and serve as the bridge that links the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country with the people.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the call while attending a symposium of NPC deputies.

Li heard their comments and suggestions on studying and implementing the spirit of a central conference on work related to people's congresses and on giving full play to the role of deputies.

He called on lawmakers to maintain unity with the CPC Central Committee, and perform their duties bearing in mind the big picture of the Party and the country, as well as the people's fundamental interests.

Lawmakers should take the lead in implementing the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans while explaining and publicizing to the people the CPC Central Committee's major policies, the Constitution and laws, Li said.

