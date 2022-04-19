China's top legislator attends symposium of lawmakers

Xinhua) 09:12, April 19, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium of NPC deputies in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Top legislator Li Zhanshu on Monday urged Chinese lawmakers to perform their statutory duties, faithfully represent the people's interests, and pave the way for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the call while attending a symposium of NPC deputies.

Li heard their comments and suggestions on the practice of whole-process democracy.

He called on lawmakers to uphold the correct political orientation while performing their duties, adding that state organs should accept the supervision of lawmakers and the people.

Lawmakers should represent the interests and will of the people faithfully and exercise state power according to the law, Li said.

He also called on the lawmakers to maintain close ties with the people and take the lead in exercising law-based governance.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)