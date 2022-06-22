Chinese lawmakers deliberate report on boosting children's health

Xinhua) 09:47, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A State Council report on the work to boost children's health was submitted Tuesday to the 35th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for deliberation.

China has redoubled its efforts to prevent and manage the issue of myopia among children and adolescents and has taken a raft of measures such as issuing a comprehensive implementation plan, carrying out myopia monitoring regularly, and piloting technical projects for myopia prevention and control, according to the report.

In 2020, the coverage of optometry health checks for children under six reached 91.8 percent, and the rate of myopia among children and adolescents decreased to 52.7 percent, down 0.9 percentage points from 2018.

Moreover, the report also shows the country's increased efforts in tackling obesity among juniors, such as conducting scientific guidance, publicity campaigns, appraisal and monitoring, and nutrition intervention projects.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)