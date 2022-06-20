Study outline on Xi Jinping's economic thought published

Xinhua) 16:23, June 20, 2022

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A study outline on Xi Jinping's economic thought has been published and distributed across the country.

The compilation was organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the National Development and Reform Commission.

The outline was published jointly by the People's Publishing House and the Xuexi Publishing House.

With 15 chapters and around 100,000 Chinese characters in total, it systematically explains the essence, rich content and requirements of Xi Jinping's economic thought.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)