Xi Jinping recalls father's teaching of frugality

(People's Daily App) 14:05, June 20, 2022

Xi Jinping's father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) was a revolutionary veteran and a former vice premier. He loved his children but never spoiled them. He demanded the children learn to be honest, diligent and frugal from childhood. Find out how Xi Jinping recalled his father in an interview from 2003.

