Xi: Building BRI is consistent with popular sentiment

(People's Daily App) 15:30, June 17, 2022

During an inspection tour in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in April 2017, President Xi Jinping has vowed efforts to promote the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, advance opening-up and development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

