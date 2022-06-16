Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Solid groundwork, first step in construction of architecture

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Last week, President Xi Jinping visited San Su Ci, the memorial temple and former residence of three literary masters in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

Located in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the cultural heritage site has been preserved in tribute to Su Xun and his two sons Su Shi and Su Zhe, and their words of wisdom have been quoted on multiple occasions by Xi.

"Solid groundwork is the first step in the construction of architecture." In 2019, this aphorism excerpted from an essay by Su Zhe was cited by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, to emphasize the need to build strong primary-level Party organizations.

Greater attention should be attached to the primary level, and the problem of some primary-level Party organizations being weak, ineffective and marginalized should be addressed in a timely manner, said Xi.

Echoing Su's metaphorical analogy, China's leadership has always highlighted the role of primary-level Party organizations in the whole edifice of state governance.

Prior to his visit to San Su Ci last week, Xi paid a visit to a village in the city of Meishan. There, he called for efforts to build primary-level Party organizations well so that villagers can jointly promote rural vitalization after bidding farewell to poverty.

Xi said that as the country's ruling party, the CPC will further advance the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics step by step and spare no efforts in completing all tasks related to people's well-being, so as to lead the people to a better life.

