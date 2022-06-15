Vice premier stresses studying Xi's discourses on rural work

Xinhua) 09:01, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday stressed taking as a major political task the learning and implementation of the discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on work concerning agriculture, rural areas and rural residents.

Hu said efforts should be made to gain a better understanding of and put in practice Xi's discourses on agriculture, rural areas and rural residents, and strive to open up new prospects in advancing rural vitalization in all aspects.

Noting that Xi's discourses provide an action plan and fundamental guidance for work concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers, Hu called for efforts to study them in various forms, at multiple levels and with full coverage.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)