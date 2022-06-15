Home>>
Xi's article on China's human rights development to be published
(Xinhua) 16:37, June 15, 2022
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on unswervingly following China's human rights development path and advancing the development of China's human rights cause will be published Thursday.
The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi facing challenges against mankind, seeking solutions from global perspective: former Mexican Ambassador to China
- Vice premier stresses studying Xi's discourses on rural work
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Overcome hardest part, pursue highest target
- Xi Focus-Closeup: An inspiration for honing vocational skills
- Xi signs outlines that direct China’s military operations other than war
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.