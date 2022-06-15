Xi's article on China's human rights development to be published

Xinhua) 16:37, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on unswervingly following China's human rights development path and advancing the development of China's human rights cause will be published Thursday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

