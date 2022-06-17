Home>>
CPC leadership deliberates report on rectification of financial institutions
(Xinhua) 15:53, June 17, 2022
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to deliberate a report on the rectification of problems discovered during an inspection over financial institutions.
