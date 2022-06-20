Xi on compulsory education

On April 15, 2019, President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Zhongyi Town Primary School, which was the first stop of his inspection tour of Chongqing.

Talking with students and teachers there, Xi said, "Though it's tough, we can't let children suffer; despite poverty, education should be prioritized. We must ensure that children in poor mountainous areas go to school and have a happy childhood."

