Xi talks about his own family background
(People's Daily App) 14:01, June 20, 2022
When Xi Jinping was 15, he went to the countryside in Liangjiahe. During those seven years, he became a farmer. Xi proudly identifies as a farmer, just like his father and grandfather before him.
