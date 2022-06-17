Thick fog shrouds Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 16:32, June 17, 2022

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the Telstra Tower above Black Mountain in the thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the city in the thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A man does morning exercise along the Lake Burley Griffin in the thick fog in Canberra, Australia on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People ride bikes along the Lake Burley Griffin in the thick fog in Canberra, Australia on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows a woman with her dogs sitting by the Lake Burley Griffin in the thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

