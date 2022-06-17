Home>>
Domestic dysfunction behind falling U.S.: The Atlantic
(Xinhua) 15:57, June 17, 2022
NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Summit of the Americas, hosted on June 6-10 in Los Angeles by U.S. President Joe Biden, showcased the dysfunction and lowered ambition of the United States, The Atlantic magazine has reported.
Close observers said the meeting was marked by chaotic planning and a lack of preparation, and even the guest list became a needless source of controversy.
"The root causes of a flaccid inter-American diplomacy is dysfunctional domestic politics," the report quoted Richard Feinberg, a former National Security Council official, as saying.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Half of Americans rate U.S. moral values as "poor:" Gallup
- 20 pct of U.S. COVID loan program fraudulent: AP
- 3 in 10 Americans name political polarization as top issue facing U.S.: poll
- Psychic numbing, false feeling of hopelessness found behind U.S. gun violence
- U.S. gangster capitalism believes market values more important than human needs: scholar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.