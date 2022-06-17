Domestic dysfunction behind falling U.S.: The Atlantic

Xinhua) 15:57, June 17, 2022

NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Summit of the Americas, hosted on June 6-10 in Los Angeles by U.S. President Joe Biden, showcased the dysfunction and lowered ambition of the United States, The Atlantic magazine has reported.

Close observers said the meeting was marked by chaotic planning and a lack of preparation, and even the guest list became a needless source of controversy.

"The root causes of a flaccid inter-American diplomacy is dysfunctional domestic politics," the report quoted Richard Feinberg, a former National Security Council official, as saying.

