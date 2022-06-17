Half of Americans rate U.S. moral values as "poor:" Gallup

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Xinhua) -- A record-high 50 percent of Americans rate as "poor" the overall state of moral values in the United States, compared with just 1 percent deem it "excellent" and 12 percent "good," a recent Gallup poll has shown.

"Although negative views of the nation's moral values have been the norm throughout Gallup's 20-year trend, the current poor rating is the highest on record by one percentage point," said the survey published on Wednesday.

More Americans cite consideration of others (18 percent) than any other issue as the most important problem with the state of moral values, it said, adding that racism, lack of faith or religion, lack of morals, sense of entitlement and lack of family structure are mentioned by 5 percent to 8 percent of U.S. adults.

