U.S. white-to-Black wealth gap widens: NPR
(Xinhua) 13:50, June 17, 2022
NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Since 1950, the income gap between white and Black people has not only never narrowed but widened after the 1980s, reported National Public Radio (NPR) on Tuesday.
Citing a new study, the report said the white-to-Black wealth now stands at an astonishing ratio of 6 to 1.
For every dollar the average white American has, the average Black American has only about 17 cents.
The median is even worse: for every dollar the median white household has, the median Black household has just 10 cents.
