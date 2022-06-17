U.S. analyst says Republicans try to dilute relations between gun violence, white supremacists

Xinhua) 10:36, June 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Republican lawmakers have always tried to dilute the relations between gun violence and white supremacists, and blamed ethnic minorities for frequent mass shootings in the country, said a U.S. political analyst.

In an opinion piece published in The Hill on Monday, Juan Williams said the GOP, an 83-percent white party, has found the villain behind its own failure to seriously grapple with gun violence. "The bad guys are Blacks and Latinos," he wrote.

The author quoted a report published last week as saying that 53 percent of the mass shootings committed in the United States since 1982 have been by whites, while "the perpetrator was Black or Latino in 25 percent of the cases."

According to FBI statistics, "of the racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists it was investigating in 2020, 87 percent were white supremacists," he added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)