Home>>
3 in 10 Americans name political polarization as top issue facing U.S.: poll
(Xinhua) 14:04, June 17, 2022
NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Almost 3 in 10 Americans cite political polarization as one of the nation's top issues, FiveThirtyEight, a U.S. website focusing on opinion poll analysis, said Tuesday.
According to the latest poll conducted by the website, 28 percent named "political extremism or polarization" as one of the most important issues facing the country, following "inflation or increasing costs" and "crime or gun violence."
It is evident that polarization is weighing heavily on many Americans, as it is hard to see a way out of the current partisan gridlock, according to the website.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. white-to-Black wealth gap widens: NPR
- Hate crimes, mass shootings impede U.S. international tourism rebound
- U.S. scholar: rap music should not be scapegoated as source of American violence
- U.S. analyst says Republicans try to dilute relations between gun violence, white supremacists
- U.S. small business confidence drops in May as inflation fears mount: Reuters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.