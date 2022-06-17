3 in 10 Americans name political polarization as top issue facing U.S.: poll

Xinhua) 14:04, June 17, 2022

NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Almost 3 in 10 Americans cite political polarization as one of the nation's top issues, FiveThirtyEight, a U.S. website focusing on opinion poll analysis, said Tuesday.

According to the latest poll conducted by the website, 28 percent named "political extremism or polarization" as one of the most important issues facing the country, following "inflation or increasing costs" and "crime or gun violence."

It is evident that polarization is weighing heavily on many Americans, as it is hard to see a way out of the current partisan gridlock, according to the website.

