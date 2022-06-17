UN chief urges bringing all online on International Day of Family Remittances

UNITED NATIONS, June 16 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday emphasized the need for everyone to have access to the Internet, in his message for the International Day of Family Remittances, which is observed on June 16 annually.

"We must accelerate our efforts to bring everyone online, while investing in digital tools and financial inclusion for all," the top UN official said. "The cost of remittances must be brought close to zero to help families manage their obligations efficiently."

Nearly half of the world's population does not have access to the Internet, Guterres said. "COVID-19 has exacerbated the digital divide."

"Family remittances are not only a main source of income for households, but account for a substantial portion of the gross domestic product in many low- and middle-income countries," Guterres noted.

The secretary-general underscored that global remittances are three times greater than official development assistance and help reduce poverty, improve health and education, and advance gender equality.

Talking about the impact of the military conflict in Ukraine, he said the war "is also impacting remittances and aggravating the widespread cost of living crisis. As countries redirect traditional development assistance to meet immediate needs, protecting the function and delivery of remittances is vital."

The secretary-general called on the international community to renew the commitment of the Sustainable Development Goals to leave no one behind.

This year's theme, "Recovery and Resilience through Digital and Financial Inclusion," highlights an urgent priority, he noted.

The International Day of Family Remittances is a universally recognized observance adopted by the UN General Assembly.

The day recognizes the contribution of over 200 million migrants to improve the lives of their 800 million family members back home, and to create a future of hope for their children. Half of these flows go to rural areas, where poverty and hunger are concentrated, and where remittances count the most.

