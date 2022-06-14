UN chief calls for end to racism, discrimination

Xinhua) 09:00, June 14, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 13 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for efforts to eliminate racism and discrimination.

"Over the next 100 days and beyond, let us work to safeguard the human rights of all people and build peaceful and inclusive societies," the UN chief said in his message for the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Peace, which falls on Sept. 21 annually.

"Together, we can realize the vision of a world free of racism and racial discrimination," the secretary-general noted.

The top UN official stressed that the United Nations calls on all people to lay down weapons and reaffirm their commitment to living in harmony with one another every year on Sept. 21.

This shared aspiration "is more pressing than ever," said the secretary-general.

This year's theme for the peace day is "End racism. Build peace."

"Racism poisons societies, normalizes discrimination and spurs violence. We must fight it by countering hate speech, promoting dialogue and addressing the root causes of inequality," Guterres said.

The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday dedicated to world peace, specifically the absence of war and violence. It can be occasioned by a temporary ceasefire in a combat zone for humanitarian aid access.

The day was first celebrated in 1981 and is kept by many nations, political groups, military groups, and people.

