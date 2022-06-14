UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says not to seek second term

Xinhua) 09:26, June 14, 2022

GENEVA, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said she would not be seeking a second term as High Commissioner.

"Today, I briefed the Human Rights Council, my last session as High Commissioner. I will not be seeking a second term for personal reasons," she told reporters after she delivered her report to the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, which kicked off Monday and will last until July 8.

"It is time to go back to Chile and be with family. I urge States to identify common ground to achieve solutions to our shared human rights challenges," she noted.

Her term is due to end at the end of August.

Michelle Bachelet, a former president of Chile, assumed her functions as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sept. 1, 2018. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights was established in 1993 and Bachelet is the seventh Commissioner.

